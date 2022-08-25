“Blue” tackles issues of race and police violence through opera

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Telling the story of a tragedy that’s all too familiar is “Blue,” an American opera put on by the Toledo Opera at the Valentine Theatre. It’s one of the few places in the country where Blue has taken life since it premiered in 2019 because of COVID, and the show continues to speak to audiences.

“I like that it’s like based off, like, real world situations. The fact that it’s like things that are actually happening and have happened,” said Leo Christie, a Sophomore at Whitmer High School who attended a preview performance.

Blue is about the black son of a police officer who is shot and killed during a protest rally by another officer. It explores the issues of race and violence through opera.

“Toledo Opera is bold enough to do this because we want to use our art forms to create conversations for positive change,” explains Suzanne Rorick, Executive Director of The Toledo Opera.

Every seat to tonight’s preview performance was free. Lucas County Commissioners “bought the house” and paid the cost of a ticket for anyone who wanted to attend. That included a group of about 30 students from Whitmer High School.

“I think there are a lot of kids that would never have an opportunity to come to the opera,” said Dr. Kadee Anstadt, Superintendent of Washington Local Schools. “It’s not something that they would say, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s on my bucket list.’ Right? So, this is a nice contemporary story. It’s heavy. It’s timely. These are the kinds of issues that our kids are facing, their friends are facing. And I think it gets the story out there in a way that we can all talk about on the bus ride home.”

Performances of Blue will continue at The Valentine Friday, August 26, and Sunday, August 28, 2022. For showtimes and ticket information, click here.

