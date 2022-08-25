Birthday Club
BODY CAM: TPD footage shows chaotic scene before Oshae Jones arrest

Oshae Jones provides video from the night police arrested her. She's calling for an apology and...
Oshae Jones provides video from the night police arrested her. She's calling for an apology and a dismissal of charges. TPD won't comment amid the investigation
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Newly-released body camera footage from Toledo Police shows a chaotic scene before officers arrested Olympic bronze medalist and Toledoan Oshae Jones. You can watch the footage in full below. WARNING: the videos contain explicit language.

It shows officers trying to break up a group of people near Jones’ home on Lawrence in Toledo and arresting several people. Toledo Police won’t release additional details or reports regarding the incident at this time because of the ongoing Internal Affairs investigation into the incident.

Jones was arrested last month and is facing resisting arrest, failure to disperse, and obstructing official business charges.

Toledo Police released the footage a day after the 13abc I-Team obtained footage of the incident from Jones’ lawyers showing some moments leading up to her arrest and officers kicking her door. Earlier this week, Jones’ lawyers asked the City of Toledo for a public apology and a dismissal of charges against her.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for additional details and more video.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Olympic bronze medalist and Toledoan Oshae Jones is facing resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and failure to disperse charges from the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

