City of Toledo hosts parties in parks for locals
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services is hosting weekly parties in the park for local youth.
Locals can enjoy food trucks and live entertainment every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. The weekly event will run from August 31 to September 28.
The full schedule is listed below:
- August 31 at Willys Park located on 1375 Hillcrest Ave. with live entertainment by DJ MPRESS and food by Estella’s; Fundae Sundae; Smyles Icy Treats; The Loaded Chicken; Yummy Yummy N Your Tummy.
- September 7 at Woodsdale Park located on 1226 Woodsdale Ave. with live entertainment by DJ Mpress and food by Big Mealz on Wheels; Carousels Soft Serve Icery; Duce’s Dawgs; Fatboys by Al & Zoe; Loaded Gastro & Co; and The Icy Paw.
- September 14 at Navarre Park located on 907 White St. with live entertainment by DJ MPRESS and food by BD’s Lemonade King; D’s Barbecue; Los Agaves Taqueria; Mobile Carryout and Porky’s Sweet Spot.
- September 21 at Ottawa Park located on 2200 Kenwood Blvd. Live entertainment is to be announced. Food will be provided by AYZO HEAVENLY BREW LLC.; Detroit Mini Donuts; Koral Hamburg; Tott’s Tatoes Company; and Uncle Louie’s Food Truck.
- September 28 at Detwiler Park located on 4001 N. Summit St. with live music by The Katch Band and food by AYZO HEAVENLY BREW LLC. ; BD’s Lemonade King; Big Mealz on Wheels; Carousels Soft Serve Icery; D’s Barbecue; Duce’s Dawgs; Estella’s; Falafel King; Fatboys by Al & Zoe; Loaded Gastro &Co; Los Agaves Taqueria; Mobile Carryout; Porky’s Sweet Spot; Smyles Icy Treats; The Icy Paw; The Loaded Chicken; Uncle Louie’s Food Truck; Whiskey Jacks BBQ and Yummy Yummy N Your Tummy.
For more information,
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.