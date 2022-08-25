City of Toledo hosts parties in parks for locals

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services is hosting weekly parties in the park for local youth.

Locals can enjoy food trucks and live entertainment every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. The weekly event will run from August 31 to September 28.

The full schedule is listed below:

August 31 at Willys Park located on 1375 Hillcrest Ave. with live entertainment by DJ MPRESS and food by Estella’s; Fundae Sundae; Smyles Icy Treats; The Loaded Chicken; Yummy Yummy N Your Tummy.

September 7 at Woodsdale Park located on 1226 Woodsdale Ave. with live entertainment by DJ Mpress and food by Big Mealz on Wheels; Carousels Soft Serve Icery; Duce’s Dawgs; Fatboys by Al & Zoe; Loaded Gastro & Co; and The Icy Paw.

September 14 at Navarre Park located on 907 White St. with live entertainment by DJ MPRESS and food by BD’s Lemonade King; D’s Barbecue; Los Agaves Taqueria; Mobile Carryout and Porky’s Sweet Spot.

September 21 at Ottawa Park located on 2200 Kenwood Blvd. Live entertainment is to be announced. Food will be provided by AYZO HEAVENLY BREW LLC.; Detroit Mini Donuts; Koral Hamburg; Tott’s Tatoes Company; and Uncle Louie’s Food Truck.

September 28 at Detwiler Park located on 4001 N. Summit St. with live music by The Katch Band and food by AYZO HEAVENLY BREW LLC. ; BD’s Lemonade King; Big Mealz on Wheels; Carousels Soft Serve Icery; D’s Barbecue; Duce’s Dawgs; Estella’s; Falafel King; Fatboys by Al & Zoe; Loaded Gastro &Co; Los Agaves Taqueria; Mobile Carryout; Porky’s Sweet Spot; Smyles Icy Treats; The Icy Paw; The Loaded Chicken; Uncle Louie’s Food Truck; Whiskey Jacks BBQ and Yummy Yummy N Your Tummy.

