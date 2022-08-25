Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

City of Toledo hosts parties in parks for locals

Courtesy City of Toledo (http://www.ci.toledo.oh.us)
Courtesy City of Toledo (http://www.ci.toledo.oh.us)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services is hosting weekly parties in the park for local youth.

Locals can enjoy food trucks and live entertainment every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. The weekly event will run from August 31 to September 28.

The full schedule is listed below:

  • August 31 at Willys Park located on 1375 Hillcrest Ave. with live entertainment by DJ MPRESS and food by Estella’s; Fundae Sundae; Smyles Icy Treats; The Loaded Chicken; Yummy Yummy N Your Tummy.
  • September 7 at Woodsdale Park located on 1226 Woodsdale Ave. with live entertainment by DJ Mpress and food by Big Mealz on Wheels; Carousels Soft Serve Icery; Duce’s Dawgs; Fatboys by Al & Zoe; Loaded Gastro & Co; and The Icy Paw.
  • September 14 at Navarre Park located on 907 White St. with live entertainment by DJ MPRESS and food by BD’s Lemonade King; D’s Barbecue; Los Agaves Taqueria; Mobile Carryout and Porky’s Sweet Spot.
  • September 21 at Ottawa Park located on 2200 Kenwood Blvd. Live entertainment is to be announced. Food will be provided by AYZO HEAVENLY BREW LLC.; Detroit Mini Donuts; Koral Hamburg; Tott’s Tatoes Company; and Uncle Louie’s Food Truck.
  • September 28 at Detwiler Park located on 4001 N. Summit St. with live music by The Katch Band and food by AYZO HEAVENLY BREW LLC. ; BD’s Lemonade King; Big Mealz on Wheels; Carousels Soft Serve Icery; D’s Barbecue; Duce’s Dawgs; Estella’s; Falafel King; Fatboys by Al & Zoe; Loaded Gastro &Co; Los Agaves Taqueria; Mobile Carryout; Porky’s Sweet Spot; Smyles Icy Treats; The Icy Paw; The Loaded Chicken; Uncle Louie’s Food Truck; Whiskey Jacks BBQ and Yummy Yummy N Your Tummy.

For more information,

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Toledo Police have issued an arrest warrant for Vanessa Hutchen, 35.
Warrant issued for suspect in Toledo elementary school gunfire incident
Oshae Jones says that her arrest was unjust and demands for the charges to be dropped.
New video shows moments leading up to Oshae Jones’ arrest
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

Latest News

Toledo Police release body cam video of Oshae Jones arrest
Toledo Police release body cam video of Oshae Jones arrest
CDC: E. coli outbreak likely linked to Wendy's sandwich lettuce expands
Report details structural issues with Riverview Terrace
Report details structural issues with Riverview Terrace
Sentencing Friday for Toledo man accused of running fraudulent funeral services
The rescue has taken in dozens of abused and neglected horses since 1999
The Healing Barn has been helping abused and neglected horses since 1999