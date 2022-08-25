Dine in the 419: Sip & Brew

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new place in the former Ahmed’s Steakhouse on Alexis Rd. and it’s called “Sip & Brew: Coffee, Crepes, and More.”

We’re going to try out a crepe that’s red, white, and blue.

“The Alexis Rd. strip really doesn’t have any coffee shops,” explains Sip & Brew Co-Owner Will Irving. “And in terms of crepes, there wasn’t really much of an option either.”

Allyssa Ringger walked us through the process of creating a crepe on a custom griddle.

“So, this is more of like a pancake batter,” Ringger explains. “It’s got some eggs, milk, flour.”

You can have them fill the crepes with a variety of ingredients, from dessert to a lunch entree.

