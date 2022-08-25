Federal court to take up Sylvania bussing case

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal court will take up the case against Sylvania Schools regarding bussing concerns for students, according to court filings.

It comes as representatives for the district and the parents suing Sylvania Schools were engaged in mediation discussions, seemingly unsuccessful, just days after the Sylvania School District officially approved the controversial transportation plan at a school board meeting. A Lucas County judge previously ordered the district draft an alternative plan by Friday, August 26.

Two families sued the school district and its transportation director over a plan that would bus private school students to a central location and switch buses before they’re taken to school. It would also mix young students and high school students together on buses. The lawsuit argues that Sylvania Schools is treating religious students differently than public school students.

School officials said the move stems from a shortage of bus drivers. Superintendent Dr. Veronica Motley said the district is committed to provide transportation to all students even with fewer available drivers.

“What we’re trying to do is work with what we have to continue to provide consistent and reliable transportation that is safe for all of our students in Sylvania regardless of if they go to a public school or community non-public school,” Dr. Motley previously told 13abc.

Court filings show an initial in-person conference was scheduled for August 31.

