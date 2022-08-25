Free medical transportation for veterans available through TARTA

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) and the Lucas County Veterans Service Commission announced a partnership Thursday that will make it easier for veterans to reach medical appointments.

Under TARTA’s pilot fare program, the list of people eligible for a Reduced Fare Card has been expanded to include both veterans and active-duty military. The Veterans Service Commission will cover the rest of the cost of the fare for those frequently traveling to medical appointments, and veterans can pick up a Day Pass or a 31-Day pass from the commission.

“When considering our new fare system, and in particular how we expanded the Reduced Fare Card program, we wanted to make it a point to recognize those who have sacrificed so much for the freedoms that we enjoy,” said TARTA CEO Laura Koprowski. “A medical appointment for someone who has served this country is the very definition of an essential destination, and being able to get our veterans where they’re going is why we’re so excited about this partnership. “We’ve both put resources on the table, and partnerships like this one help us remove barriers for those who benefit the most from public transportation.”

Conversations to develop a partnership began early this summer, as TARTA was preparing to return to charging fares for the first time in more than 2 years. Both TARTA and the Veterans Service Commission expect it to be the first step in a long-term collaboration that benefits the many Lucas County residents who have served our country. “I think it’s a win-win-win,” said Lucas County Veterans Service Commission Deputy Director Jason Brown. “I think it’s a partnership that helps veterans, benefits TARTA and benefits the public. “Being able to work out this deal, it provides our veterans not just a one-trip pass, but a full day pass they can use, and access to that transportation is going to greatly improve their quality of life.”

Find an application for or more information on TARTA’s Reduced Fare Program at tarta.com/reduced-fare, or pick an application up at TARTA’s Central Avenue Garage (1127 W. Central Ave.) or downtown Toledo Transit Hub (612 N. Huron St.).

