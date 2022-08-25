Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Freighter Golf: play golf aboard the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship

Beginning Aug. 25, visitors can play some golf on the custom built putting greens on the Museum...
Beginning Aug. 25, visitors can play some golf on the custom built putting greens on the Museum Ship in the National Museum of the Great Lakes.(National Museum of the Great Lakes)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Visitors of the National Museum of the Great Lakes are invited to take a swing aboard the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship.

According to NMGL, beginning Aug. 25, visitors can play some golf on the custom built putting greens on the Museum Ship in the National Museum of the Great Lakes located at 1701 Front St.

The two putting greens, called “Freighter Golf, were created to celebrate the sport of golf and this year, they’re scheduled to coincide with the Dana Open Presented by Marathon, an LPGA tour stop that is taking place in Sylvania.

“Spanning nearly 30 ft. across the museum ship’s deck and overlooking the ‘Mighty Maumee’ and Downtown Toledo, the ‘Freighter Golf’ putting greens are both complete with maritime-themed obstacles and aim to challenge and provide fun for any age or skill level,” said Ellen Kennedy, the museum’s Director of Education and Visitor Experience.

NMGL says “Freighter Golf” will be open for use through Sunday, Sept. 11. Access to the putting greens is included with Museum Ship admission and visitors can take on the challenge to make a hole-in-one and take home a special prize while also being entered in a drawing for a free museum membership.

The putting green and hole-in-one challenge will be open during regular museum hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The last time to board the Museum Ship each day is 4 p.m.

Admission prices are the following:

  • Children five and under, GLHS/NMGL Members - Free
  • Youth (6-17) - $14 (Museum & Ship); $8 (Museum Only)
  • Adults (18-65) - $17 (Museum & Ship); $11 (Museum Only)
  • Seniors (65+) - $16 (Museum & Ship); $10 (Museum Only)

For additional information, click here or call 419-214-5000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Oshae Jones says that her arrest was unjust and demands for the charges to be dropped.
New video shows moments leading up to Oshae Jones’ arrest
Toledo Police have issued an arrest warrant for Vanessa Hutchen, 35.
Warrant issued for suspect in Toledo elementary school gunfire incident
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

Latest News

Free medical transportation for veterans available through TARTA
Free medical transportation for veterans available through TARTA
August 25th Weather Forecast
August 25th Weather Forecast
This week, Dine in the 419 features a delicious crepe from "Sip & Brew: Coffee, Crepes and More."
Dine in the 419: Sip & Brew
Toledoans react to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
Those with student loans celebrate Biden’s forgiveness plan