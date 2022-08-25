Freighter Golf: play golf aboard the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Visitors of the National Museum of the Great Lakes are invited to take a swing aboard the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship.

According to NMGL, beginning Aug. 25, visitors can play some golf on the custom built putting greens on the Museum Ship in the National Museum of the Great Lakes located at 1701 Front St.

The two putting greens, called “Freighter Golf, were created to celebrate the sport of golf and this year, they’re scheduled to coincide with the Dana Open Presented by Marathon, an LPGA tour stop that is taking place in Sylvania.

“Spanning nearly 30 ft. across the museum ship’s deck and overlooking the ‘Mighty Maumee’ and Downtown Toledo, the ‘Freighter Golf’ putting greens are both complete with maritime-themed obstacles and aim to challenge and provide fun for any age or skill level,” said Ellen Kennedy, the museum’s Director of Education and Visitor Experience.

NMGL says “Freighter Golf” will be open for use through Sunday, Sept. 11. Access to the putting greens is included with Museum Ship admission and visitors can take on the challenge to make a hole-in-one and take home a special prize while also being entered in a drawing for a free museum membership.

The putting green and hole-in-one challenge will be open during regular museum hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The last time to board the Museum Ship each day is 4 p.m.

Admission prices are the following:

Children five and under, GLHS/NMGL Members - Free

Youth (6-17) - $14 (Museum & Ship); $8 (Museum Only)

Adults (18-65) - $17 (Museum & Ship); $11 (Museum Only)

Seniors (65+) - $16 (Museum & Ship); $10 (Museum Only)

For additional information, click here or call 419-214-5000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.