Maumee Senior Center to hold free Health and Wellness Fair

The Fair will take place on Friday, Sept. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maumee Senior Center located at 2430 S. Detroit Ave.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Senior Center is holding its annual community Health and Wellness Fair next month.

The Fair will take place on Friday, Sept. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maumee Senior Center located at 2430 S. Detroit Ave.

“We are so excited to offer our Health & Wellness Fair again this year” says Program Coordinator, Tiffany Peet. “There will be nearly 40 vendor booths and double the amount of health screenings than we had last year which will provide many valuable resources to seniors in the community.”

According to MSC, some key features at the Fair include free health screenings such as blood pressure, glucose, balance/fall, cholesterol and vascular as well as valuable community resource information from various community agencies.

A free meal and a chance to to win a cash prize of $250 will also be available.

MCS says the event is free to the public. Parking will be on the backside of Parkway Plaza and MCS will provide a shuttle to and from the center.

For more information on this event and other MCS programs and services, call 419-893-1994 or you can visit the MCS website or Facebook page.

