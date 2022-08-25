A Ohio man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Birthday Club
By WTVG Staff
Aug. 25, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) – A Ohio man was arrested, Thursday, on both felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, 2021.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Jonathan Joseph Copeland, 28, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon.

Copeland, of Fort Shawnee, is also charged with interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

In addition to the two felony charges, Copeland is also charged with five related misdemeanor offenses.

Court documents state that Copeland was among rioters who illegally entered the Capitol grounds and advanced barricades on Jan.6, 2021.

Copeland allegedly failed to comply with law enforcement’s orders to stay back, and instead, he joined other rioters in pushing a “large metal sign into a line of law enforcement officers”. Allegedly Copeland shoved the sign into officers to secure the area before walking into the Senate doors.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio also assisted in the case.

In the past 19 months following the incident, more than 860 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for various crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. More than 260 individuals were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copeland was arrested in Fort Shawnee, Ohio, and is slated to make his initial appearance in the Northern District of Ohio on Thursday.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

