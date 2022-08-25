Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing

In a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for a death...
In a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for a death row inmate who was convicted of killing his co-worker in 1997.(KSWO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has executed a man for a 1997 killing despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared.

Fifty-year-old James Coddington received a lethal injection on Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m.

Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected Coddington’s clemency petition and declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole.

Coddington was convicted and sentenced to die for beating 73-year-old Albert Hale to death with a hammer.

Prosecutors say Coddington, then 24, became enraged when Hale refused to give him money to buy cocaine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Oshae Jones says that her arrest was unjust and demands for the charges to be dropped.
New video shows moments leading up to Oshae Jones’ arrest
Warrant issued for suspect in Toledo elementary school gunfire incident
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

Latest News

Beginning Aug. 25, visitors can play some golf on the custom built putting greens on the Museum...
Freighter Golf: play golf aboard the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship
In total, U.S. airlines have canceled more than 44,000 flights since June.
Airlines, gov’t trade blame as air travel woes continue
Gender-affirming care for youth was targeted in a 2021 Arkansas law.
Court upholds temporary block on Arkansas gender care ban for transgender youth
A mailbox stands in floodwaters from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days on...
Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot
This week, Dine in the 419 features a delicious crepe from "Sip & Brew: Coffee, Crepes and More."
Dine in the 419: Sip & Brew