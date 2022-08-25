Birthday Club
Study examines Toledo airport impact on local economy

Toledo Express Airport serves as an economic activity hub in northwest Ohio by supporting manufacturing, military, air cargo, aviation training and education and more.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas Port Authority engaged with BGSU’s Center for Regional Development to conduct an economic impact analysis for the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport (TOL) and the Toledo Executive Airport (TDZ).

According to the study, in 2021, TOL supported over 2,900 jobs and over $581 million in economic output in the Toledo Region with TDZ supporting an additional 44 jobs and over $6.6 million in economic output.

“The results of the economic impact study show the true impact of our local airports,” said Thomas J. Winston, President and CEO of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. “The diversity of our operations is key to the success we have seen thus far, and we will continue to build on these successes in not just one aspect of the airports, but all. Our economic impact is far greater than if the airports only relied on one type of aviation operation.”

TOL serves as an economic activity hub in northwest Ohio by supporting manufacturing, military, air cargo, aviation training and education, commercial service aviation and general aviation operations.

According to the report, non-commercial air service activity is the largest component of TOL’s economic output. It represents $530 million, which is 91.21% of the total impact, due to the presence of the Ohio Air National Guard and other large-scale employers.

“Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport and Toledo Executive Airport are vital public assets that support significant employment and economic activity across northwest Ohio,” said Russell W. Mills, Ph.D., Senior Director of the BGSU CRD. “In addition to the direct impact operations at both facilities have on the region, business to business purchases of goods and services as well as the spending of wages by employees at businesses across the region enhance the economic contribution of both facilities.”

You can read the full report below:

