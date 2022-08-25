Those with student loans celebrate Biden’s forgiveness plan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Joe Biden caught the attention of local residents when he announced his student forgiveness plan on Wednesday.

“This is going to impact me very positively, I think it’s very great for the middle class to start relieving student loan debts so they can pay it forward to the economy,” said Toledo resident Santino Cafarella said.

The plan entails $10,000 in debt forgiveness for people making less than $125,000 and $20,000 in debt forgiveness if people who went to college on Pell Grants. In addition, President Biden announced plans to extend the payment pause until the end of the year and the ability to cap repayments at five percent of your monthly income.

Some Toledoans hope the plan comes to fruition.

“I applied for student loan forgiveness a long time ago, and a lot of those programs have been on hold for a lot of years. So I think it’s something to look forward to, I think it’s good that they’re putting restrictions on it so that it’s not an ending,” said Jennifer Engelman said. “Because at the end of the day who would be ultimately responsible for paying those of, it would be the taxpayers. That’s a lot of money to pay off if everyone has all of their student loans paid off.”.

In addition, locals said the plan would not only impact them but their families.

“My mom has also just gotten her master’s degree, and it’s a single-parent household. So it really helps us a lot. Especially with the Pell Grant with $20,000 that would really help a lot,” said Annie Bell.

Other locals who spoke to 13abc said while the plan sounds good, there are other simpler efforts that could be made.

“Drop that interest rate to zero or one percent. Make it manageable so that people can start seeing a dent in the student loans and then they won’t get discouraged,” said Sandra Mueller.

The U.S. Department of Education will provide details on how people with loan debt can claim relief in the weeks to come.

