Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

WATCH: Bald eagle seen going through airport security

The raptor is perched on the arm of a man wearing what looks like a falconry glove or gauntlet and flaps its wings. (Source: Elijah Burke /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News/TMX) – Transportation Security Administration agents saw a non-traditional traveler go through airport security Monday - an apparent bald eagle.

Elijah Burke shared a video on Twitter of a traveler in Charlotte Douglas International Airport holding the large bird of prey.

The raptor is perched on the arm of a man wearing what looks like a falconry glove or gauntlet and flaps its wings.

“It was my girlfriend, Karleen, who pointed the eagle out to me,” Burke said.

TSA allows small pets, including birds, through security checkpoints, but their travel accommodations are set by each airline.

Some airlines allow small pets to accompany their owners in the cabin of the plane if their travel carrier meets size requirements, while other animals must travel in the cargo hold.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Toledo Police have issued an arrest warrant for Vanessa Hutchen, 35.
Warrant issued for suspect in Toledo elementary school gunfire incident
Oshae Jones says that her arrest was unjust and demands for the charges to be dropped.
New video shows moments leading up to Oshae Jones’ arrest
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

Latest News

Courtesy City of Toledo (http://www.ci.toledo.oh.us)
City of Toledo hosts parties in parks for locals
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search
Oshae Jones provides video from the night police arrested her. She's calling for an apology and...
BODY CAM: TPD footage shows chaotic scene before Oshae Jones arrest
California plans to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered...
California moves toward phasing out gas-fueled vehicles
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden kicks off midterm rally as Democrats see opening