Wood County farm helping abused, neglected horses sees greater need for help

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are plenty of small animal rescues doing great work around our region, but not as many that focus on bigger animals, like horses. The Healing Barn in Wood County has been helping horses for decades.

It is one of only a few horse rescues around our region. It takes a lot of work and money to keep the doors open and doing that is getting more and more challenging.

The rescue has helped dozens of abused and neglected horses since 1999. Corri Mayo and her family run the rescue.

“Some cases are just in need of some groceries, love and minor vet care. Sometimes they come here after horrible neglect and need a lot of care. We also have some that were victims of terrible mental and physical abuse,” Mayo said.

As the price of things like hay, grain and bedding have gone up, so has the need for help. Nancy Swigart is one of the founders of the organization.

“Sometimes, we’re getting calls 3-4 times a week from people who can’t take care of their animals anymore,” Swigart said.

Rocky is one of the horses that has been healed here. Swigart says he was a champion show horse that was abused on a regular basis. Once he got to the farm, she says it took him weeks to even look anyone in the eye. That was five years ago.

“He’s like the super horse of the barn, he’s happy here and really kind to everyone,” Swigart said.

Swigart says this is also a place that helps people.

“The horses and the people who come here, it changes both their lives. It is hard to describe the healing power of a horse,” Swigart said.

Mayo says a great example of that is a program that allows kids who may be facing some challenges to spend time with the horses.

“The connection between the rescues and the kids who may struggle to come out of their shells is amazing, the horses help the kids to open up and feel like they’re part of something. The horses don’t care what the kids look like, how much money they have or the brand of clothing hey wear. They just want you to be a kind person,” Mayo said.

And even though she doesn’t take home a paycheck for the rescue work, there’s a big payoff for Corri.

“Knowing you gave all of them a second chance at life, there are no words for that,” Mayo said.

The Healing Barn has a special fundraiser coming up called Be a Horse Hero. It’s September 10th at the Carranor Hunt and Polo Club in Perrysburg. Tickets are still available.

To learn about the event and all the ways you can help The Healing Barn, click here.

