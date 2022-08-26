8/26: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

German-American Festival, KC and the Sunshine Band, Football Friday... if you haven’t made any outdoor plans tonight or tomorrow, do so! Lower humidity will be an added bonus to highs near 80F and lots of sunshine. Sunday will take that sun and ramp up the heat to 90F, with moisture working back into the mix as well -- which will be tapped into for showers and some storms to lead off the new work week. Once we clear that latest system by Tuesday PM, temps and humidity will once again fall to a very September-like feel just in time: highs in the mid-70s.

