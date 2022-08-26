Birthday Club
August 26th Weather Forecast

Dry Weekend Likely
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy early today with an isolated shower or sprinkle possible through early afternoon. More sunshine with lower humidity is expected late afternoon through tonight. Saturday will bring lots of sunshine with low humidity. Both Friday and Saturday will bring highs around 80 to the low 80s. Sunday and Monday are still expected to be hot with high humidity. Highs will be around 90-degrees. Showers and storms become likely late Monday into Monday night and Tuesday. The middle to later part of next week will be sunny, calm, and cooler with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

