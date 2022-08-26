Birthday Club
‘Can I use your phone to call my mom?’ Police warning residents of scam

The Toledo Police Department is warning residents to beware of a cell phone scam.

By Alexis Means
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is warning residents to beware of a cell phone scam.

The culprits, in this case, appear to be minors.

“We’re absolutely on guard around here and my neighbors have all gotten together and we’re going to start a Block Watch here,” said Mya Adrine .

Police said last week a group of males pretended to need help when they rang Mya Adrine’s doorbell.

Suspect: Do You have a phone so I can call my mom?

Homeowner: You can tell me your number I can call your mom.

Suspect: Alright, you want her number right now?

Homeowner: Yep.

The suspect ripped the camera off the home. Adrine reported it to the police.

“They’re trying to take phones that are open so they can use the Apple Pay or Google to pay put money on the scooters and the mopeds that are around town,” said Adrine.

Another victim who wants to remain anonymous was sitting on her porch when she heard kids knocking on someone else’s door.

“I’m like what are you kids trying to do? ‘Oh, I’m trying to call my mom’,” the victim said.

Being a helpful individual, she asked for his mom’s phone number, dialed it, and gave the kid the phone.

“I just thought these were kids were trying to get home and he booked. He ran off,” the victim said.

Toledo police are warning residents to not open their doors to people they do not know.

Police say that these are isolated incidents and they have not seen an increase in this type of crime.

