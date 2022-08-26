CDC identifies more people ill in E. coli outbreak

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The CCD has identified more people who have become ill from the E. coli outbreak.

According to the CDC, since the last update on Aug. 19, 47 more E. coli illnesses have been reported.

84 people have been infected with the outbreak of E. coli and are from the following states:

Indiana - six cases

Michigan - 53 cases

Ohio - 23 cases

Pennsylvania - two cases

The CDC says 38 people have been hospitalized, including eight in Michigan who have a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. There have been no deaths reported.

According to the CDC, no specific food has been confirmed as the source of the outbreak, however, most sick people have reported eating burgers and sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants before getting sick. These restaurants are located in the states listed above.

Based on the information collected, Wendy’s has taken the precautionary measure of removing the romaine lettuce they are using in the specific region where the illnesses have been reported.

CDC reports that at this time, there is no evidence to indicate that romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores, served in other restaurants or in people’s homes is linked to the outbreak.

According to the CDC, you should call your healthcare provider right away if you are experiencing severe symptoms such as diarrhea that lasts for for more than three days that is accompanied by a fever higher than 102 degrees, bloody diarrhea or so much vomiting that you can’t keep liquids down.

If you have symptoms, the CDC says you should also do the following to help solve the outbreak:

Write down what you ate in the week before you got sick

Report your illness to your local state health department

Answer public officials’ questions about your illness

The CDC says if you have any questions about cases in your state, call your state’s health department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.