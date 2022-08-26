City stakeholders celebrate the grand opening of Glass City Center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City and County stakeholders gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Glass City Center on Thursday.

The newly renovated center – formerly known as the SeaGate Centre – brought much joy to the Lucas County Commissioners as leaders anticipate the $67.5 million construction project will become the main location for prime events in downtown Toledo.

“The new ballroom and major renovations throughout the convention center spotlight Toledo as a top destination for conventions, fundraising events, competitions, exhibitions, and more,” Commissioner Pete Gerken said.

Included in the re-brand was a name change which was acquired by ProMedica.

The healthcare organization obtained naming rights in 2020.

“The need for an improved convention center was detailed in the Downtown Toledo Master Plan, and it has been exciting to watch it come to fruition,” said Randy Oostra, CEO of ProMedica. “The Glass City Center is an important development for our region, and we owe a big thanks to the Lucas County Commissioners, the developers, and all those individuals who helped make this collaborative project a reality.”

The Glass City Center expansion includes a new 16,000-square-foot ballroom that can seat over 900 people. In addition, the ballroom includes a large outdoor terrace overlooking Monroe Street with views of Fifth Third Field and the Hensville entertainment district.

In partnership with The Arts Commission, the Lucas County Commissioners have integrated $1.5 million of art throughout the center.

