Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

City stakeholders celebrate the grand opening of Glass City Center

The newly renovated center brought much joy to the Lucas County Commissioners as members...
The newly renovated center brought much joy to the Lucas County Commissioners as members anticipate the $67.5 million construction project will become the main location for prime events in downtown Toledo.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City and County stakeholders gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Glass City Center on Thursday.

The newly renovated center – formerly known as the SeaGate Centre – brought much joy to the Lucas County Commissioners as leaders anticipate the $67.5 million construction project will become the main location for prime events in downtown Toledo.

“The new ballroom and major renovations throughout the convention center spotlight Toledo as a top destination for conventions, fundraising events, competitions, exhibitions, and more,” Commissioner Pete Gerken said.

Included in the re-brand was a name change which was acquired by ProMedica.

The healthcare organization obtained naming rights in 2020.

“The need for an improved convention center was detailed in the Downtown Toledo Master Plan, and it has been exciting to watch it come to fruition,” said Randy Oostra, CEO of ProMedica. “The Glass City Center is an important development for our region, and we owe a big thanks to the Lucas County Commissioners, the developers, and all those individuals who helped make this collaborative project a reality.”

The Glass City Center expansion includes a new 16,000-square-foot ballroom that can seat over 900 people. In addition, the ballroom includes a large outdoor terrace overlooking Monroe Street with views of Fifth Third Field and the Hensville entertainment district.

In partnership with The Arts Commission, the Lucas County Commissioners have integrated $1.5 million of art throughout the center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police have issued an arrest warrant for Vanessa Hutchen, 35.
Warrant issued for suspect in Toledo elementary school gunfire incident
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Oshae Jones says that her arrest was unjust and demands for the charges to be dropped.
New video shows moments leading up to Oshae Jones’ arrest
The video shows the moments leading up to and during Oshae Jones' arrest.
BODY CAM: TPD footage shows Oshae Jones arrest, officer striking her head
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death

Latest News

Spence was sentenced to three years of probation which will be monitored by the Lucas County...
Man sentenced in connection to Western Ave. Fire
Toledo Public Schools shares how they’re allocating American Rescue Plan funds
The Toledo Police Department is warning residents to beware of a cell phone scam.
‘Can I use your phone to call my mom?’ Police warning residents of scam
The rescue started in 1999
Wood County farm helping abused, neglected horses sees greater need for help