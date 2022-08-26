Labor Day Parade returns to Downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City’s Labor Day Parade is returning to Downtown Toledo.

The parade will take place on Monday, Sept. 5. and will begin at 9:00 a.m.

According to Mark Burford with the UAW Local 12, the schedule is as follows:

7:00 a.m. - Parade floats and vehicles begin arriving

8:00 a.m. - Union members and their families to begin arriving

9:00 a.m. - Labor Day Parade starts

Buford says the parade will start on Summit Street at the intersection of Monroe Street. From there, the parade will head north, turn left on Jackson Street then head west to Huron street where the parade will end and the participants will disperse.

The parade’s order of appearance will be:

Northwest Ohio Building and Construction Trades

UAW Region 2B

Toledo Federation of Teachers Local 250

Port Council

AFSCME Council 8

Greater Northwest Ohio AFL-CIO

Buford says a UAW Picnic will take place at Local 12 immediately following the parade.

