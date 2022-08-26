Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Labor Day Parade returns to Downtown Toledo

The parade will take place on Monday, Sept. 5. and will begin at 9:00 a.m.
The parade will take place on Monday, Sept. 5. and will begin at 9:00 a.m.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City’s Labor Day Parade is returning to Downtown Toledo.

The parade will take place on Monday, Sept. 5. and will begin at 9:00 a.m.

According to Mark Burford with the UAW Local 12, the schedule is as follows:

  • 7:00 a.m. - Parade floats and vehicles begin arriving
  • 8:00 a.m. - Union members and their families to begin arriving
  • 9:00 a.m. - Labor Day Parade starts

Buford says the parade will start on Summit Street at the intersection of Monroe Street. From there, the parade will head north, turn left on Jackson Street then head west to Huron street where the parade will end and the participants will disperse.

The parade’s order of appearance will be:

  • Northwest Ohio Building and Construction Trades
  • UAW Region 2B
  • Toledo Federation of Teachers Local 250
  • Port Council
  • AFSCME Council 8
  • Greater Northwest Ohio AFL-CIO

Buford says a UAW Picnic will take place at Local 12 immediately following the parade.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police officer shown striking Oshae Jones on bodycam video
BODY CAM: Video shows TPD arresting Olympic boxer Oshae Jones, officer striking her
Vanessa Hutchen, 35, was arrested early Friday morning. She faces charges illegal discharge and...
Toledo elementary school gunfire suspect turns herself in
The Toledo Police Department is warning residents to beware of a cell phone scam.
‘Do you have a phone so I can call my mom?’ Police warning residents of scam
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
Oshae Jones says that her arrest was unjust and demands for the charges to be dropped.
New video shows moments leading up to Oshae Jones’ arrest

Latest News

The Waterville shop has been open since 2014
Hittin’ The Town: the art of cigar smoking
The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the accident that occurred on Aug....
Woman dies after car gets hit by train in Sandusky
The Sheriff’s Office says the problem occurred around 1:30 p.m. and the phone company has been...
Phone lines reportedly down at Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office
Imagine It! - Trizonal Space Warper - Aug. 27th, 2022