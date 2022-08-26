Local doctor discusses when to get flu shot, next COVID-19 booster

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Colder days are just around the corner, and so is flu season.

Dr. James Tita, the Chief Clinical Officer at Mercy Health, says everyone six months and older should get the flu shot as soon as possible. He said the shot is starting to become available and should be widely available in just a few weeks.

“It’s our best protection against the flu,” said Dr. Tita. “Obviously it’s not 100% but it offers significant protection, especially against the severe or fatal disease.”

As doctors gear up for flu season, they are expecting the CDC to recommend a new round of COVID-19 booster shots for everyone over age five. Dr. Tita said the boosters should become available to the public sometime in September.

“It will have some antigens aimed at the original strain of COVID and also against the omicron variant, specifically the BA5 variant, which is what’s circulating now in our community,” said Dr. Tita.

When these booster shots become available, it may be convenient for people to get both their booster and flu shots at the same time. The doctor said getting the shots simultaneously is perfectly fine.

“The number of side effects would not necessarily be additive nor more severe.”

13abc asked Dr. Tita if he was worried about people not getting their flu shots this year because of the hesitancy surrounding COVID vaccines.

“The flu shots have been around a long time. They’ve been shown to be effective, and I think it’s important for people to get those vaccines.”

Remember, you can get a flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at your doctor’s office, pharmacies, a clinic, or at your local health department.

