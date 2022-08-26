Birthday Club
Man sentenced in connection to Western Ave. Fire

Spence was sentenced to three years of probation which will be monitored by the Lucas County...
Spence was sentenced to three years of probation which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was sentenced, Thursday, in connection to a fire on Western Ave.

According to court documents, Ronnie Spence plead guilty on July 2, 2022, to arson following a fire that occurred on March 23.

Spence was sentenced to three years of probation which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department.

