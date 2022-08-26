Man sentenced in connection to Western Ave. Fire
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was sentenced, Thursday, in connection to a fire on Western Ave.
According to court documents, Ronnie Spence plead guilty on July 2, 2022, to arson following a fire that occurred on March 23.
Spence was sentenced to three years of probation which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.