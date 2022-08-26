Man sentenced in connection to Western Ave. Fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was sentenced, Thursday, in connection to a fire on Western Ave.

According to court documents, Ronnie Spence plead guilty on July 2, 2022, to arson following a fire that occurred on March 23.

Spence was sentenced to three years of probation which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department.

