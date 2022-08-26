NAACP weighs in on Olympian Oshae Jones arrest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is weighing in on the Toledo Police arrest of Olympic boxer and Toledoan Oshae Jones.

The NAACP said its members are troubled by the body camera footage showing an officer striking the boxer in the head while officers restrained her.

“Although we do not have all the facts in the case leading up to the arrest of Oshae Jones, we are troubled by the now viral video which shows an officer striking Mr. Jones while officers are attempting to handcuff her,” the statement from the NAACP said. “The fact that she represented the City of Toledo as an Olympic Boxing National champion brings additional attention to this incident.”

The organization goes on to say it will monitor the process and outcome of the investigation into the incident to “ensure the proper action is taken to address all our concerns.”

It comes the day after TPD released body camera footage showing the officer striking her and a chaotic scene leading up to the arrests. Toledo Police won’t release additional details or reports regarding the incident at this time.

“The incident is still under investigation; therefore, per collective bargaining agreements, we are unable to make a statement at this time,” a TPD spokesperson said Thursday.

