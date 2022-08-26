Phone lines reportedly down at Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office reported having issues with its phone lines on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office says the problem occurred around 1:30 p.m. and the phone company has been contacted and are currently working to fix the problem. It is unknown at this time when the repairs will be made.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, until the issue is fixed, anyone with an emergency is asked to call 911. Those phone lines are said to be working and have not been affected.

The Sheriff’s Office will provide an update when the repairs are made and the phone system is working again.

