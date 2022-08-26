Three-month-old puppy is the newest member of a local fire department

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Springfield Township Fire Department has a new member. She’s three-months-old and works for treats and play time. The Labrador Retriever pup is in training to be a specialized search dog.

Her name is Applesauce, or Apple for short. Shelbie Flegal is Apple’s owner and handler.

“This little girl is filling a piece of my heart I didn’t know was missing,” Shelbie said.

Shelbie is a firefighter and paramedic for the Springfield Township Fire Department.

“My four-year-old daughter named her. We told her we needed a serious name, but this is what she came up with. We shortened it to Apple, and we joke that her middle name is Sauce. My daughter also calls her Spicy. Apple has a lot of energy, but that’s exactly what we need in a search dog,” Shelbie said.

Apple is in training to be a cadaver dog. That means she will track down human remains on land and in the water. She will be trained to find everything from recently deceased people to old bones and even cremains.

“Cadaver dog work is hard but our work gives people closure,” Shelbie said. “I think not knowing what happened to someone would be harder than knowing.”

Certain traits are key when it comes to cadaver dogs like persistence, a drive to hunt and food motivation. At just 12-weeks-old, Apple is already showing signs of becoming a great working dog.

“When you throw a ball in tall grass, you want a dog that will keep looking for it and not give up if they don’t find it right away. A dog’s sense of smell is so remarkable. I am constantly amazed by what they can track down.”

Even though it will probably be about a year before Apple is a certified cadaver dog, her training is already well underway. Shelbie and Apple work together for a couple hours every day, but that training includes lots of breaks.

“Right now we’re not doing anything too intense. I’m just letting her play. If she comes across an odor, we reward her. At her age, we want to keep it fun.”

A lot of that training is done at the fire station.

“She’s in the kennel for an hour or two, and then she gets out for about thirty minutes at a time. When she’s out we do scent work, obedience or socialization, which means the guys at the station cuddle with her for about twenty minutes.”

Apple has a great four-legged role model. Her older brother Darwin is Shelbie’s cadaver dog that has worked with the department for the last five years.

“Darwin is getting a lot from the puppy training, too. Even though he does a lot of sophisticated training work, this is taking him back to the beginning of it all and he seems to be enjoying it.”

While having the specialized dogs is a lot of work, Shelbie enjoys being able to use her love of dogs to help bring closure to others. “I get to bring my dog to work and make a difference with my dog. I love that. I think dogs are the most amazing animal on this planet. They’ll do anything to make us happy. Working with them take a lot of time, but it’s my happy place.”

The dogs are part of the Springfield Township Fire Department, but they can be called to work anywhere. Shelbie also works with the Black Swamp Search and Rescue Team.

On a side note, Apple and Darwin came from two different places, but it turns out they’re related.

