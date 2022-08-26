Toledo Public Schools shares how they’re allocating American Rescue Plan funds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Rescue Plan has allocated millions of dollars to schools nationwide, and Toledo Public Schools got a good amount from the government.

The treasurer of TPS, Ryan Stechschulte, said the district can receive up to $192 million. So far they’ve used over $100 million.

TPS leaders said a majority of the district’s purchases might not be obvious to the eye or even glamorous, yet they all serve a good purpose.

Officials spent a long time determining what upgrades were necessary and how to best spend the money.

“We’ve held meetings, we’ve gathered input from all places and everyone. Once we got the input, then we looked at where our greatest needs would be. That’s how we determined how to allocate the funding,” said treasurer Stechschulte.

As a result, leaders decided to hire new counselors, psychologists, and social workers to focus more on the mental health of students.

The district also now has brand new textbooks which many are also accessible online.

Stechschulte said summer school was improved along with cybersecurity and infrastructure. TPS also bought more Chromebooks for student use.

“The way it works is we have to spend the money and then we get reimbursed.”

The treasurer said the funding helps students, teachers, and staff, but it also keeps the pressure off the community when it comes to financial needs for the schools.

“By being able to shift these costs into the federal money, into the American Rescue Plan, we won’t have to go back to the voters to help cover those costs because they’ve already been covered.”

And the most important thing Stechschulte wants people to know: “We’re not looking at adding continuing costs, we’re looking for more one-time costs. An example would be if we would have hired a whole bunch of staff, then when the money runs out we still have to maintain that staff and that would be a large hit to our finances.”

