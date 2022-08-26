TPD: One person hospitalized after being shot Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after being shot in Toledo on Friday.

According to TPD, one person was shot at Weiler Homes in Toledo.

The victim was transported to an area hospital but the extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

TPD is currently on scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.