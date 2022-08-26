Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: One person hospitalized after being shot Friday

According to TPD, one person was shot at Weiler Homes in Toledo.
According to TPD, one person was shot at Weiler Homes in Toledo.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after being shot in Toledo on Friday.

According to TPD, one person was shot at Weiler Homes in Toledo.

The victim was transported to an area hospital but the extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

TPD is currently on scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police officer shown striking Oshae Jones on bodycam video
BODY CAM: Video shows TPD arresting Olympic boxer Oshae Jones, officer striking her
Vanessa Hutchen, 35, was arrested early Friday morning. She faces charges illegal discharge and...
Toledo elementary school gunfire suspect turns herself in
The Toledo Police Department is warning residents to beware of a cell phone scam.
‘Do you have a phone so I can call my mom?’ Police warning residents of scam
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
Oshae Jones says that her arrest was unjust and demands for the charges to be dropped.
New video shows moments leading up to Oshae Jones’ arrest

Latest News

Michoud Artemis preview
NASA set to begin mission that will put humans back on the moon
NASA to begin Artemis 1 mission
NASA to begin Artemis 1 mission
August 26th Weather Forecast
August 26th Weather Forecast
According to the CDC, since the last update on Aug. 19, 47 more E. coli illnesses have been...
CDC identifies more people ill in E. coli outbreak