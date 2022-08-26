Birthday Club
Vance, Ryan agree to debate

Election debate microphone
(Source: MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Candidates for U.S Senate in Ohio will face off in two general election debates.

JD Vance, Republican, and Tim Ryan, Democrat, agreed to participate in a debate hosted by Nexstar News’ WJW TV/Fox 8 in Cleveland on October 4.

The debate will air in Youngstown, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, and other major markets statewide.

A second debate hosted by WLWT News 5 in Hamilton will take place. A date is still to be determined.

Why it Matters - NASA's Artemis moon mission