Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Woman dies after car gets hit by train in Sandusky

The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the accident that occurred on Aug....
The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the accident that occurred on Aug. 26 at approximately 8 a.m.(Pixabay)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sandusky woman has died after her car was hit by train Friday morning.

The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the accident that occurred on Aug. 26 at approximately 8 a.m.

SHPP says Erica L. Alley, 36, of Sandusky was driving northbound on Campbell Street near N. Depot Street. When she came to the railroad tracks, Alley drove around the crossing arms and her vehicle was struck by a train traveling westbound on the tracks.

According to SHPP, Alley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police officer shown striking Oshae Jones on bodycam video
BODY CAM: Video shows TPD arresting Olympic boxer Oshae Jones, officer striking her
Vanessa Hutchen, 35, was arrested early Friday morning. She faces charges illegal discharge and...
Toledo elementary school gunfire suspect turns herself in
The Toledo Police Department is warning residents to beware of a cell phone scam.
‘Do you have a phone so I can call my mom?’ Police warning residents of scam
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
Oshae Jones says that her arrest was unjust and demands for the charges to be dropped.
New video shows moments leading up to Oshae Jones’ arrest

Latest News

The Waterville shop has been open since 2014
Hittin’ The Town: the art of cigar smoking
The parade will take place on Monday, Sept. 5. and will begin at 9:00 a.m.
Labor Day Parade returns to Downtown Toledo
The Sheriff’s Office says the problem occurred around 1:30 p.m. and the phone company has been...
Phone lines reportedly down at Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office
Imagine It! - Trizonal Space Warper - Aug. 27th, 2022