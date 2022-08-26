Woman dies after car gets hit by train in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sandusky woman has died after her car was hit by train Friday morning.

The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the accident that occurred on Aug. 26 at approximately 8 a.m.

SHPP says Erica L. Alley, 36, of Sandusky was driving northbound on Campbell Street near N. Depot Street. When she came to the railroad tracks, Alley drove around the crossing arms and her vehicle was struck by a train traveling westbound on the tracks.

According to SHPP, Alley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

