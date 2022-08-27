Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

8/27: Derek’s Saturday AM Forecast

Dry and sunny this weekend, but getting hot Sunday into Monday.
8/27: Derek's Saturday AM Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: Lots of sunshine with highs in the low 80s and low humidity. TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows around 60. SUNDAY: Getting hot and humid with highs around 90. It’ll be mostly sunny, but a stray shower or t-storm can’t be ruled out later in the day. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and very muggy, lows in the low 70s. MONDAY: Morning showers, then some dry weather and a bit of clearing during the middle of the day. It’ll be breezy and we’ll hit 90 for a high with tropical humidity levels, then thunderstorms fire up during the afternoon and evening. Some of those may be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy downpours possible. The storm chances will continue into Monday night. EXTENDED: A shower or thunderstorm may linger into Tuesday, otherwise skies will gradually clear and humidity levels will fall with highs in the mid-80s and breezy conditions. The northwest breeze continues Wednesday when highs will be near 80 and with lots of sunshine. Mainly sunny and very nice for Thursday and Friday. It’ll feel like early fall those days with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TPD, a Black male in his 20s was shot at Weiler Homes on Friday afternoon.
TPD: One person killed in Weiler Homes shooting
Toledo Police officer shown striking Oshae Jones on bodycam video
BODY CAM: Video shows TPD arresting Olympic boxer Oshae Jones, officer striking her
The Toledo Police Department is warning residents to beware of a cell phone scam.
‘Do you have a phone so I can call my mom?’ Police warning residents of scam
Vanessa Hutchen, 35, was arrested early Friday morning. She faces charges illegal discharge and...
Toledo elementary school gunfire suspect turns herself in
The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the accident that occurred on Aug....
Woman dies after car gets hit by train in Sandusky

Latest News

Dry for weekend plans, and warming near the 90s Sunday! Dan Smith has the latest.
8/26: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast
Dry for weekend plans, and warming near the 90s Sunday! Dan Smith has the latest.
8/26: Dan's Friday Evening Forecast
August 26th Weather Forecast
August 26th Weather Forecast
Dry Weekend Likely
August 26th Weather Forecast