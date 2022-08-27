8/27: Derek’s Saturday AM Forecast

TODAY: Lots of sunshine with highs in the low 80s and low humidity. TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows around 60. SUNDAY: Getting hot and humid with highs around 90. It’ll be mostly sunny, but a stray shower or t-storm can’t be ruled out later in the day. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and very muggy, lows in the low 70s. MONDAY: Morning showers, then some dry weather and a bit of clearing during the middle of the day. It’ll be breezy and we’ll hit 90 for a high with tropical humidity levels, then thunderstorms fire up during the afternoon and evening. Some of those may be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy downpours possible. The storm chances will continue into Monday night. EXTENDED: A shower or thunderstorm may linger into Tuesday, otherwise skies will gradually clear and humidity levels will fall with highs in the mid-80s and breezy conditions. The northwest breeze continues Wednesday when highs will be near 80 and with lots of sunshine. Mainly sunny and very nice for Thursday and Friday. It’ll feel like early fall those days with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

