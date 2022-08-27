Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

8/27: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Getting hot & humid Sunday, then stormy at times on Monday.
8/27: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfy, lows around 60. SUNDAY: Getting hot and humid with highs around 90. Mostly sunny, but a stray shower or t-storm can’t be ruled out later in the day. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and very muggy with lows in the low 70s. MONDAY: A few morning showers, then a break in the action during the middle of the day. It’ll be breezy and we’ll hit 90 degrees with tropical humidity levels, then thunderstorms fire up during the afternoon and evening. Some of those may be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours possible. The storm chances will continue into Monday night. EXTENDED: A shower or thunderstorm may linger into Tuesday morning, otherwise skies gradually clear and humidity levels fall with highs in the mid-80s and breezy conditions. The northwest breeze continues Wednesday when highs will be near 80 and with lots of sunshine. Mainly sunny and very nice for Thursday and Friday. It’ll feel like early fall those days with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Remaining sunny into next weekend but warming up with highs Saturday in the mid-80s, approaching 90 Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TPD, a Black male in his 20s was shot at Weiler Homes on Friday afternoon.
TPD: One person killed in Weiler Homes shooting
Toledo Police officer shown striking Oshae Jones on bodycam video
BODY CAM: Video shows TPD arresting Olympic boxer Oshae Jones, officer striking her
The Toledo Police Department is warning residents to beware of a cell phone scam.
‘Do you have a phone so I can call my mom?’ Police warning residents of scam
Vanessa Hutchen, 35, was arrested early Friday morning. She faces charges illegal discharge and...
Toledo elementary school gunfire suspect turns herself in
According to the CDC, since the last update on Aug. 19, 47 more E. coli illnesses have been...
CDC identifies more people ill in E. coli outbreak

Latest News

8/27: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast
8/27: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
8/27: Derek's Saturday AM Forecast
8/27: Derek’s Saturday AM Forecast
Dry for weekend plans, and warming near the 90s Sunday! Dan Smith has the latest.
8/26: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast
Dry for weekend plans, and warming near the 90s Sunday! Dan Smith has the latest.
8/26: Dan's Friday Evening Forecast