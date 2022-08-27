Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Agents seize $7.8 million worth of liquid meth in drug bust operation

Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.
Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a tip helped them bust a multimillion-dollar meth lab this week.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the lab was equipped to manufacture crystal methamphetamine and was located in a horse stable.

WGCL reports agents began investigating after they were informed about suspicious activity at the property. They executed a search warrant and discovered an active methamphetamine conversion lab inside one of the buildings.

Agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office said they recovered 255 gallons of liquid methamphetamine solution and 5 kilograms of finished crystal meth.

Officials said with the amount of liquid methamphetamine solution found, the lab was likely capable of producing more than 700 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, with a street value of at least $7.8 million.

According to authorities, 34-year-old Dustin Burgess and 30-year-old Uriel Mendoza were arrested and are facing several drug-related charges.

Due to the size of the lab, agents said they contacted the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Clan Lab Team to help collect evidence and dispose of hazardous materials.

Copyright 2022 WGCL Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TPD, a Black male in his 20s was shot at Weiler Homes on Friday afternoon.
TPD: One person killed in Weiler Homes shooting
Toledo Police officer shown striking Oshae Jones on bodycam video
BODY CAM: Video shows TPD arresting Olympic boxer Oshae Jones, officer striking her
The Toledo Police Department is warning residents to beware of a cell phone scam.
‘Do you have a phone so I can call my mom?’ Police warning residents of scam
Vanessa Hutchen, 35, was arrested early Friday morning. She faces charges illegal discharge and...
Toledo elementary school gunfire suspect turns herself in
According to the CDC, since the last update on Aug. 19, 47 more E. coli illnesses have been...
CDC identifies more people ill in E. coli outbreak

Latest News

‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
A 9-year-old boy said someone in a truck attempted to kidnap him while he was riding his bike...
‘This guy is trying to kidnap me’: 9-year-old shares scary encounter while leaving school
The search warrant affidavit used for the FBI's raid on Former President Trump's Florida home...
Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril
Nataijah Fields (left) and Darius Hall (right) were arrested after allegedly breaking into a...
‘Moorish Nation’ couple arrested after breaking into NASCAR driver’s mansion, sheriff says
FILE - Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during...
Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms ‘unfinished business’