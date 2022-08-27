Bowling Green hosts rally on Main St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Bowling Green and BGSU are hosting a rally in downtown.

On Aug. 27, Main St. will be closed down for music, food trucks, family activities and more.

An afternoon rally kicks off at noon and goes until 4:00 p.m., then an evening rally will take over from there until 9:00 p.m.

For more information on events and activities at the rally, visit www.bgsu.edu/events/rally-bg.

