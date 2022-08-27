Birthday Club
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 2

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week’s edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes highlights from Central Catholic’s showdown with Benedictine as well as two NLL-TRAC match ups: Anthony Wayne vs. St. John’s and Perrysburg vs. Findlay. Justin Feldkamp has those games, plus the cheerleaders of the week, and the trifecta.

