Free admission at Toledo city pools

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s city pools will have free admission this weekend.

According to the City of Toledo, a generous donation has allowed the admission fee to be waived on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28.

There will be free admission for Willy’s pool, Pickford pool and Navarre pool and they will be open at 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. According to the pool’s schedule, these are the only three pools open now until Sept. 3.

Pools hours have been updated, for additional hours, visit toledo.oh.gov.

