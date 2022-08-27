Liberty Center locals gather at general store for game day tailgate

LIBERTY CENTRAL, Ohio (WTVG) - For Liberty Center, there’s only one place to be during home game nights and that’s Grandma’s General Store.

Despite a pause due to COVID, the mom-and-pop shop has been throwing tailgates for three years.

“Liberty used to have multiple gathering areas, restaurants, and different things that you could go to. They kind of all have gone out of business and moved on so we decided that we wanted to give the fans somewhere to kind of go and gather before the games,” said Greg Badenhop, whose family owns the shop and puts on the tailgate.

People at the event say it’s fun to come together, talk football, and enjoy food and drink.

“... anytime that you do something for or during football games here in Liberty Center you’re going to have lots of people interested,” said Badenhop.

Former football players, parents and school students enjoy coming out. They told 13abc Grandma’s General Store is usually the first stop before heading to the stadium and the last stop before going home.

“It’s like a little bit of a pep rally before the games to get everybody pumped up and talking about football,” said Seth Hammontree.

