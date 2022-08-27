Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Liberty Center locals gather at general store for game day tailgate

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY CENTRAL, Ohio (WTVG) - For Liberty Center, there’s only one place to be during home game nights and that’s Grandma’s General Store.

Despite a pause due to COVID, the mom-and-pop shop has been throwing tailgates for three years.

“Liberty used to have multiple gathering areas, restaurants, and different things that you could go to. They kind of all have gone out of business and moved on so we decided that we wanted to give the fans somewhere to kind of go and gather before the games,” said Greg Badenhop, whose family owns the shop and puts on the tailgate.

People at the event say it’s fun to come together, talk football, and enjoy food and drink.

“... anytime that you do something for or during football games here in Liberty Center you’re going to have lots of people interested,” said Badenhop.

Former football players, parents and school students enjoy coming out. They told 13abc Grandma’s General Store is usually the first stop before heading to the stadium and the last stop before going home.

“It’s like a little bit of a pep rally before the games to get everybody pumped up and talking about football,” said Seth Hammontree.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police officer shown striking Oshae Jones on bodycam video
BODY CAM: Video shows TPD arresting Olympic boxer Oshae Jones, officer striking her
Vanessa Hutchen, 35, was arrested early Friday morning. She faces charges illegal discharge and...
Toledo elementary school gunfire suspect turns herself in
According to TPD, a Black male in his 20s was shot at Weiler Homes on Friday afternoon.
TPD: One person killed in Weiler Homes shooting
The Toledo Police Department is warning residents to beware of a cell phone scam.
‘Do you have a phone so I can call my mom?’ Police warning residents of scam
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

Latest News

This week’s edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes highlights from Central...
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday Week 2 Segment 3
This week’s edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes highlights from Central...
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday Week 2 Segment 2
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday Week 2
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday Week 2
For Liberty Center, there’s only one place to be during home game nights and that’s Grandma’s...
Liberty Center hosts game day tailgate at local store