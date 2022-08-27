Gov. DeWine highlights Ohio’s support for Ukraine during visit to Parma festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio governor traveled to Parma on Saturday to attend the Ukrainian Village Festival and parade.

Gov. Mike DeWine joined local leaders and members of Parma’s Ukrainian community for a noon appearance.

During remarks with 19 News, Gov. DeWine said Ohio has supported Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion.

Unused protective equipment from the Ohio National Guard and police departments across the state was gathered for delivery to help with troops in Europe.

The annual festival celebrates Ohio’s Ukrainian-American heritage and features food, music, and events throughout the day.

