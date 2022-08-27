Lieutenant Governor Husted making two stops in Bowling Green

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted is stopping in Bowling Green next week.

He plans to lead a roundtable discussion with Northwest Ohio Sheriff’s and Prosecutors.

The discussion will focus on public safety priorities, investments in law enforcement and strategies to protect Ohio officers and communities.

This meeting will take place at the Wood County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Aug. 29 at 1:15 p.m.

Afterward, Husted will stop by BGSU with Chancellor of Higher Education Randy Gardner to meet with students, faculty and industry professionals in advanced manufacturing and logistics.

According to a press release from BGSU, students will provide demonstrations in the robotic and engineering labs highlighting the University’s academic programs, facilities and research to support Ohio’s workforce needs.

This will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Technology Building on BGSU’s campus.

