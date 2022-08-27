Nearly $51 mil awarded to county jail renovations and construction

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly $51 million in grant funding has been made available to support construction, renovation and other infrastructure improvements at Ohio’s county jails, according to a release from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Director Annette Chambers-Smith and DeWine announced this on Aug. 26.

According to the press release, DeWine partnered with the Ohio General Assembly to secure the new funding for the Ohio Jail Safety and Security Program in the current capital budget.

This is the second round of funding the Ohio Jail Safety and Security Program has seen. Last year, DeWine awarded $45 million to six local jails for major reconstruction projects. This month, he awarded an additional $5 million for smaller-scale projects at six other jails.

“Our continued investment in Ohio’s local jails is a public safety investment that benefits everyone involved,” said Governor DeWine. “This funding will go a long way toward creating safer and more secure jails for Ohio’s communities.”

One of the primary goal’s for the Ohio Jail Safety and Security Program is to support local efforts to reduce recidivism by creating incarceration environments that influence positive change, the release said.

New construction and renovation will meet the demands of the modern criminal justice system and will help jail staff better address underlying issues that may cause inmates’ criminal behavior.

County and multi-county jails are eligible for funding and projects must be consistent with the Office of Budget and Management’s Allowable Capital Expenditures Guidelines.

The application for this new round of funding is open until Nov. 30, and instructions and other related information can be found on the Ohio Grants Partnership website.

