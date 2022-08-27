Birthday Club
OSHP: Port Clinton OVI checkpoint results

Two were arrested and charged with OVI and one was charged with marijuana possession.
By Megan Finke
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, Ohio State Highway Patrol had a OVI checkpoint in Port Clinton on Perry St., near Buckeye Blvd.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 630 cars passed through the checkpoint during the two hour period.

Drivers were delayed for approximately 20 seconds while officers conversed with them. Eight motorists were diverted for additional investigation.

According to the report, two of the eight drivers who were diverted, ended up being arrested for impaired driving. Another was charged with marijuana possession.

The state patrol noted that there has been 34 OVI-related crashes within a three mile radius of the checkpoint in the last three years. Additionally, there has been 128 OVI arrests made in the same time, and within the same three miles.

According to state patrol, “An analysis of local alcohol related crashes showed that Ottawa County was an area of concern to the officers assigned to the Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Port Clinton Police Department, and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office,” making it the place for an OVI checkpoint.

