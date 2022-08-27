Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

OVI checkpoint on State Route 39

The checkpoint will be on State Route 39 in Jackson Township and it is funded by federal grant...
The checkpoint will be on State Route 39 in Jackson Township and it is funded by federal grant funds.(WTVG)
By Megan Finke
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Shelby Police Department have announced that an OVI checkpoint will happen at 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. tonight.

The checkpoint will be on State Route 39 in Jackson Township and it is funded by federal grant funds. The OVI checkpoint is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint is in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TPD, a Black male in his 20s was shot at Weiler Homes on Friday afternoon.
TPD: One person killed in Weiler Homes shooting
Toledo Police officer shown striking Oshae Jones on bodycam video
BODY CAM: Video shows TPD arresting Olympic boxer Oshae Jones, officer striking her
The Toledo Police Department is warning residents to beware of a cell phone scam.
‘Do you have a phone so I can call my mom?’ Police warning residents of scam
Vanessa Hutchen, 35, was arrested early Friday morning. She faces charges illegal discharge and...
Toledo elementary school gunfire suspect turns herself in
The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the accident that occurred on Aug....
Woman dies after car gets hit by train in Sandusky

Latest News

Lieutenant Governor Husted stops in BG.
Lieutenant Governor Husted making two stops in Bowling Green
Husted visits BG
Lieutenant Governor Husted stops in BG
19 News
Gov. DeWine highlights Ohio’s support for Ukraine during visit to Parma festival
Port Clinton OVI Checkpoint results
OSHP: Port Clinton OVI checkpoint results