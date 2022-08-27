OVI checkpoint on State Route 39

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Shelby Police Department have announced that an OVI checkpoint will happen at 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. tonight.

The checkpoint will be on State Route 39 in Jackson Township and it is funded by federal grant funds. The OVI checkpoint is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint is in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

