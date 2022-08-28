Birthday Club
8/28: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast

Hot, humid, and breezy Monday with strong storms possible.
8/28: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Very muggy with lows in the low 70s and an isolated shower around. MONDAY: A few morning showers possible, then a period of sun in the afternoon to make things hot and very humid with highs near 90. It’ll feel like the mid-90s, but also breezy out of the southwest. Thunderstorms will fire up to our west and arrive later Monday afternoon into the evening. Storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy downpours the main threats, but hail is also possible. MONDAY NIGHT: Some rain and t-storms will linger, lows around 70. TUESDAY: A few morning showers possible, otherwise clearing skies and breezy with highs in the mid-80s. EXTENDED: Sunny, much less humid, and breezy Wednesday with highs around 80. Sunny for Thursday and Friday with highs between 75 and 80. More sun for the weekend but warmer with highs between 85 and 90.

