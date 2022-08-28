August 28th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and hot today with a high around 90 degrees. There is a chance of a shower or storm late this evening. A few showers are possible tonight into early Monday. The rest of the day will turn hot and very humid with a high near 90. Showers and thunderstorms are very likely by late afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong with damaging winds being the main concern. Rain is likely Monday night into early Tuesday morning. After that, the clouds will begin to clear. Sunshine is expected the rest of the week. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s Wednesday to Friday. Labor Day weekend will turn hot once again with highs nearing 90 by Labor Day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.