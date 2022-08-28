BBB: Beware of student loan forgiveness scams

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the Biden Administration’s recent announcement on the cancelation of up to $20,000 in federal student loans per person, comes a new opportunity for scammers.

According to the Better Business Bureau, they acknowledge that opportunity this creates for scammers, therefore they have provided tips on how to navigate student loan forgiveness safely and effectively.

“We WARN folks with student loans to beware of these scams,” said the BBB in a press release.

Stop and do research, the BBB reminds people to understand the terms of their student loan and the relief program before acting. Not everyone with a student loan may qualify for debt relief. Do research before sharing personal information with anyone and understand how the loan impacts you. Go straight to official government sites like the BBB reminds people to understand the terms of their student loan and the relief program before acting. Not everyone with a student loan may qualify for debt relief. Do research before sharing personal information with anyone and understand how the loan impacts you. Go straight to official government sites like ED.gov and studentaid.gov for information. Never pay for a free government program, this is often a trick scammers use. Also be on the lookout for claims of additional benefits, faster benefits, etc. for a fee. Keep in mind, a real government agency will not ask for an advanced processing fee. Be wary of out-of-the-blue calls, emails or text messages claiming to be from the government. The BBB says the government will no contact you using these methods unless you grant permission. Watch out for phony government agencies or programs, if someone calls you offering student loan relief, do research before agreeing to anything. Then find the official contact information and call to verify, additionally report suspicious calls of messages. Be careful, especially if information comes from a friend. Always look into the claims before doing anything. But, the BBB reports that they received many reports of hacked Facebook, Instagram and other social media address books being hacked and used to spread imposter scams.

Again, visit ED.gov or studentaid.gov for reliable, government information.

To receive important scam alerts, text “START” to 95577.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.