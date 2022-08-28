Birthday Club
BG Rally on Main: Helping to boost local economy

By Carli Petrus
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Between music, food trucks, and outdoor activities, there was a lot to do Saturday at the second annual BG Rally on Main.

No only does the event bring people in the community together for a day of fun, but local Bowling Green business owners tell 13abc that this event was actually created to drive more BGSU students to the downtown area.

“It’s been very busy,” said co-owner of Joyful Creations Laura Miller.

“Sometimes they don’t come downtown until junior or senior year because everything is available pretty much on campus,” said owner of Ben’s Crafts Floyd Craft. “So, this was started to try to encourage them to come downtown, and it worked last year and I think it will work this year.”

With Main Street blocked off, people had easier access to all the small businesses on that stretch of road, ultimately helping boost the local economy.

“We had 13 people in here at one point and that’s huge for us,” said co-owner of Joyful Creations Gayle Brim. “That doesn’t happen often.”

“Business is double or better on these kind of days,” said Craft.

“It also makes our hopes go up because you know small businesses need the assistance,” Miller said.

