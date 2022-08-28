Birthday Club
Bowling Green’s OVI checkpoint results

The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
By Megan Finke
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - On Aug. 26, Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety check point along Wooster St., in Bowling Green.

The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

According to a press release, 1,084 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and were checked. Four vehicles were diverted for suspected impairment.

After the checkpoint, officers and troopers worked a saturation patrol in and around the city of Bowling Green. During this patrol, 65 stops were made.

There was a total of seven OVI arrests reported.

OVI checkpoint’s help increase public awareness of the impaired driving problem and to deter citizens from driving impaired.

The Bowling Green Police Department, Bowling Green State University Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s and troopers from the Bowling Green Post all participated in the OVI checkpoint.

