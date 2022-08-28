Contract to be signed for Ida Public Schools safety assessment

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ida Public Schools Superintendent David Eack is holding a contract signing press conference for a safety assessment within the school district, with help from the American Threat Assessment and Protection (ATAP).

Eack and ATAP will work with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, local first responders and the Michigan State Police to conduct safety assessments of the buildings, policies, practices and preparation of Ida Public Schools.

ATAP will create a report for Ida Public Schools, summarizing the conditions of the district and recommend future actions.

According to a press release from ATAP, Eack has contracted with ATAP using funds from the Michigan Department of Education under the new school safety legislation of PA 93 of 2022 from HB 6012.

The signing event will happen on Aug. 30. at 3:30 p.m., at Ida Public Schools District office. Sheriff Troy Goodnough, Fire Chief Kirt Horn and Michigan State Police Lieutenant Rob Bow will all be in attendance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.