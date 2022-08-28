Final section of DiSalle bridge demolished

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, the remaining section of the DiSalle bridge was demolished by explosives at 10 p.m.

This section of the bridge was over the Maumee River in Toledo.

Before the demolition began, the area around the bridge was checked and traffic on I-75 was slowed. Traffic was temporarily stopped at Detroit Ave. southbound and at Buck Road northbound, during the explosions and through cleanup.

According to a press release sent out by the Ohio Department of Transportation, area law enforcement and the United States Coast Guard were involved with the operation and remained on site until the area was secured and traffic was released.

As of 10:48 p.m., Aug. 27, ODOT - Toledo District 2 posted to Facebook stating that traffic on I-75 was flowing again.

The DiSalle bridge reconstruction is part of ODOT’s I-75 project. I-75 will be widened between Buck Rd. and South Ave. through Wood and Lucas Counties and the project will continue through 2023.

ODOT’s last implosion on DiSalle bridge was back in Sept. 2021, around 3:30 a.m.

To follow the status of the reconstruction or learn more information, visit www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects.

