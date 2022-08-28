Gov. DeWine at Mud Hens game, promotes Imagination Library

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will attend the Toledo Mud Hens baseball game to promote enrollment in Dolly Patron’s Imagination Library of Ohio.

The Mud Hens game begins at 2:05 p.m. at the Fifth Third Arena and they are playing Louisville Bats.

The DeWine’s will be joined by the Imagination Library’s county affiliate, Toledo Lucas County Public Library. The enrollment table will be located near the home gate entrance and there will be an Imagination Library parade on the field prior to the start of the game, open for all who want to participate.

According to a press release from DeWine’s office, this month Lucas County has 12,778 kids enrolled in the program, which means 43% of the county’s eligible kids are receiving free books.

Statewide, there are 343,490 kids enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. This totals to 48% of the eligible kids in Ohio receive free books.

“Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio mails kids one high-quality, age-appropriate book each month until their 5th birthday. All kids in Ohio are eligible to be enrolled in the program at no cost to their family,” said the press release.

After the game, children 12 and under have the opportunity to run the bases after the game concludes. Get tickets here.

