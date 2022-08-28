Motorcycle crash on Airport Highway
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning a crash on Airport Highway left a motorcycle embedded into the front of another car.
The call came in around 3:30 a.m. this morning.
Toledo Police Department told 13abc that no one was seriously injured, but the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
